Music to help with some much needed inspiration

For this week’s Music Monday we invited Toni Jones to tell us about her unique approach to motivational speaking, and how her background lead to this passion.

Having been a life coach for six years, Toni said “Affirmation Music” was created as way to practice wellness and healing on the go. She said after writing the album in California, she came back and immediately began studio production.

Toni said she was amazed that this style of music was in high demand for individuals seeking a mental health tool. She said her music aims to show people how to talk to themselves and stop worrying about things they cannot control.

To hear one of Toni’s songs “Talk to Me Nice”, watch the video above.