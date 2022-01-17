Salon launches new concept for beauty experience

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There is a new concept sweeping the nation for both salon clients and beauty professionals, with professionals calling it a one stop shop for all things beauty. Vera Hasanaj, with Cosmo Salon Studios, appeared on “Live In The D” to explain how this concept works.

The focus of this new type of salon is creating a one-on-one experience for clients. This is done through beauty professionals renting private studios rather than sharing a busy open floor concept with other stylists.

According to Hasanaj, Cosmo Salon Studios provides a community of beauty professionals, including hairs stylists, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists, makeup artists and more all under one roof, but in their own private studios. Hasanaj said working in this type of salon can help beauty professionals bring in more money than a traditional salon.

Cosmo Salon Studios currently has five locations across Metro Detroit with three more on the way. You can watch the video above to hear more about this salon concept.