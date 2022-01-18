Can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Think again!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

January is National Train Your Dog Month, and if you follow the old adage “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” you might be down the wrong path.

Anna Chrisman, from Michigan Humane, spoke to Tati Amare about how you can train your dog, and even show them some new tricks. They introduced Tater, a pup who’s looking for his new forever home. Thanks to our sponsor, The Mike Morse Law Firm, will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adds Tater to their family.

Tater is a 3-year-old, high-energy dog who needs a home that does not have small children. He loves to be active, and have lots of mental stimulation. He also loves treats and is very loving.

Tater, like many dogs, is always in training mode, which seems like it could be hard to do, but Chrisman said it’s not. She said no matter what their age is, training can be done if you follow a few guidelines. Consistency is key, use the same words, hand signals and actions. Find out what drives your dog to do what they are told, whether it’s treats, toys or activities. Just start with simple commands and work from there.

For more information about Tater, and how to make him a part of your family, watch the video above.