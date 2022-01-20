Get ready to laugh at Bert’s Warehouse this weekend

Originally from Chicago, Kenny Howell has come from across the lake to perform in Detroit. Howell joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr this morning to talk about his familiarity with the city, and his inspiration for his shows.

Howell said he has been coming to Detroit to do comedy for about 25 years, and it is one of the great comedy cities. He said it helps that he has a lot of family residing here and enjoys visiting them.

Howell said everything he talks about in the show is something he has been through. Instead of focusing on individual jokes he tells stories on subjects like his parents, which are a big source of his inspiration. He said the funniest people he had growing up were his father and grandfather.

To hear more about his upcoming performances, watch the video above.