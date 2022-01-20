The return of a winter carnival is melting away the winter blues

If you are a fan of outdoor winter activities, then this weekend is perfect for you! There are a ton of fun events happening around the D and Kila Peeples shared some of them including the return of Clark Park Winter Carnival, one of Tati Amare’s favorites. Enjoy food, outdoor games, ice skating, a petting zoo, and horse-drawn carriage rides at Clark Park. Then, stick around for the men’s and women’s charity hockey games. The Winter Carnival is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., the women’s hockey game starts at 6 p.m. and the men’s game is at 7:30 p.m. and it is a free event.

Macomb County is joining in on the winter fun, Shelby Township is hosting their first ever Winter Fest at Burgess-Shadbrush Nature Center. You can enter the snow fort building competition, then warm up at the fire ring, and roast some hot dogs and marshmallows. If you need to thaw out, head inside the center for some hot chocolate and winter crafts. Winter Fest is happening Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., it’s $5 a person and the registration link can be found on their website.

The Cold Rush is happening at the Warren City Square. Watch as artists turn blocks of ice into cool sculptures, do some skating, meet Elsa and Anna from “Frozen”, and warm up at bon fires with drinks and s’mores. This is on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m., and it’s free.

If you want to stay out of the cold, there’s “Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” at the Fox Theater. See Elmo, Cookie Monster, and more, sing, dance, and have a good time in the D.

For more on what’s happening this weekend, watch the video above.