3 ways you can help homeless pets without becoming their forever home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A lot of people want to help homeless pets, but aren’t in the position to adopt them and give them a forever home.

Well, there are all kinds of ways to help pets in need.

Devian Bianco, from Michigan Humane, shared with us the many ways to assist.

1) Volunteer at your local shelter. Volunteers can help socialize pets by playing with them or taking them on a walk. This is an important part in helping these animals get adopted.

2) Donate money. Whether you want to drop off an extra bag of dog food, or wish to make a monetary donation, this all helps keep Michigan Humane running smoothly. On their website, you can see their current wish list.

3) Become a foster pet parent. If you are not ready for a permanent pet yet, fostering a pet is a great way to help out. You open up your home and provide the love, and Michigan Humane will provide everything else.

If you are interested in becoming a “fur-ever” home for a homeless pet, check out our Pet Of The Week, the Duke of Hastings. He is a 3-month-old kitten, a little shy at first, but once he warms up to you, all he will want to do is cuddle.

Though he does have some kitten playfulness, he isn’t too high energy, and would suit most people’s homes. If you have a pet already, it is recommended you introduce them slowly to the new kitten to make sure they get along before adopting.

For more information on how to help homeless pets, watch the full video above. You can also visit the Michigan Humane website.

If you are interested in adopting the Pet of the Week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay all your standard adoption fees.