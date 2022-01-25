This deaf actor is making history in Hollywood

The American Film Institute has named “CODA” one of the best movies of the 2021. The cast of the film are up for Best Ensemble Cast at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, and Troy Kotsur is the first deaf actor to be nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Kotsur joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr this morning to discuss the film and it’s accomplishments. Kotsur said the movie is about a character named Ruby, who is raised in a deaf home. Being the only hearing member of the family, she acts as the interpreter.

Kotsur said he believes folks can relate to this film when you have a child that graduates high school and goes off to college. He said it’s a beautiful story with a positive message, and he is excited that the film has continued its momentum.

Kotsur said he recalls watching his fellow cast member Marlee Matlin in the film “Children of a lesser God” when he was younger and wanting to work with her. Years later he finally had the opportunity to be in the same movie with her, and he said it was a honor to work with the first deaf Oscar winner.

Ad

“I’d really, really like the audience to remember that it’s important to understand what it’s like as a teenager who bridges two worlds,” Kotsur said. While it’s a different style of communication, he said it’s great to expose American Sign Language to be recognized to a wider audience.

To learn more about the film, and it’s message, watch the video above.