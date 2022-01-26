3 winter wonderland activities that are perfect for celebrating Michigan Statehood Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Happy Michigan Statehood Day! It was on Jan. 26, 1837 that President Andrew Jackson signed the bill that admitted Michigan as the 26th state in our nation.

We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Michigan and its beauty than to get out into the great outdoors.

There are so many outdoor activities to be done in Michigan, even in the winter weather, but a few favorites are:

Snowmobiling Snow skiing Snow shoeing

Paul Beachnau, the Executive Director of Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau, said the fresh snow creates the perfect scene for the above adventures throughout the Gaylord area. Plus, he said, they’re easy and don’t require a high skill level.

For those up for a different kind of challenge, a unique winter rafting experience on the Sturgeon River might be the perfect change of pace.

Watch the video above or click here to learn more about all that Gaylord has to offer.