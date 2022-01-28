‘You should be dancing’ with this Bee Gees cover band

Almost everyone knows one song from the legendary group The Bee Gees, whether it’s disco dancing to “Stayin Alive”, “Night Fever” or “You Should be Dancing”. Maybe slow dancing to “How Deep is Your Love”, or “More than a Woman”. The Gibb brothers harmonized together to make great hits, and now you can shimmy and shake to their songs this weekend. Greektown Casino presents The Australian Bee Gees at the Music Hall Theater this Saturday, and one of the performers, Matt Baldoni, spoke to “Live In The D” host Jason Carr about the upcoming concert.

Baldoni, who performs as Barry Gibb, said he is looking forward to coming to Detroit. He said the city is important to music, and was a place the Bee Gees loved to visit. Baldoni said the show has big shoes to fill, but he’s looking forward to making Detroiters boogie. Baldoni said he also can’t wait to hit the high notes that Barry Gibb is well-known for and bring back the memories of the disco music. The Australian Bee Gees will be performing Saturday night at 8 p.m..

For more from Matt Baldoni, and the upcoming concert, watch the video above.