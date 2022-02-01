Business heats up for brothers serving soul food in the D

A family-owned soul food restaurant in Detroit is expanding with the help of the Motor City Match program. Detroit Soul has received a $60,000 grant that will help the business open a second location in the city.

Brothers Jerome Brown and Sam Van Buren are the co-owners of Detroit Soul. They appeared on “Live In The D” for Takeout Tuesday to highlight the items on their menu and talk about how their business is growing.

Van Buren said Detroit Soul serves up dishes like smothered pork chops, spaghetti, fried chicken, mac and cheese, candied yams, smoked pork ribs, collared greens, potato salad, turkey wings, green beans and pinto beans. Brown described Detroit Soul as a neighborhood business and said they work to source food from local communities.

Detroit Soul currently has a carryout restaurant located at 2900 E. 8 Mile Road. However, with the help of the grant from the Motor City Match program, Detroit Soul plans to open a second location, which will include a dining room. The new restaurant will be located at 14300 E. Jefferson in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. To hear more about Detroit Soul, you can watch the video above.