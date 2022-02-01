Here’s how you can keep your pet’s teeth pearly white

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you have a pet, you know getting a kiss or two from them can make your day a little brighter. However, their breath can be...not so kissable, if you catch our drift.

February is Pet Dental Health Month, and taking good care of your pet’s dental health is as important as taking care of your own. Anna Chrisman from Michigan Human joined Tati Amare to discuss the ways pet parents can, and should, care for their pet’s dental health.

Plus, Anna introduced an adorable pet that needs a new home, and our sponsor, The Mike Morse Law Firm, will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts him.

The Pet of the Week is Duncan, a year-old Shepard mix; he is still in puppy mode, meaning he needs a family that is active and entertaining. He loves to play fetch, enjoy snacks and ear scratches! He also has great teeth, but they need to be kept up. His new family, like other pet families, need do a few things. Anna said to talk to your veterinarian about a yearly check-up, and make sure your pet’s teeth are getting checked as well.

Ad

She also said dental disease is very easy to spot for both cats and dogs. One sign is bad breath, while other signs include difficulty chewing, loss of appetite and sensitivity of their muzzle. If you notice your pet experiencing these symptoms, take them to the vet to get checked out.

If you are interested in adopting the Pet of the Week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay all your standard adoption fees.