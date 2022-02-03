Do you recognize him from his two shows on TV?

You might recognize him from his roles on the hit television shows “Living Single” and “The Hughleys,” and now actor and comedian John Henton is bringing his jokes to Detroit.

Ahead of his upcoming shows at Bert’s Comedy Warehouse, Henton spoke with “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr about his journey through the acting and comedy industry. Henton’s career was jump started by an appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson” in 1991. Henton said Carson invited him over to the couch to sit down and talk after his set. He said Carson also gave him a list of agents to help him advance his career. Henton described the experience as “surreal.”

Fast forward to present day, Henton said he really appreciates being back on the road and performing after a pause because of the pandemic. Henton will perform comedy shows at Bert’s Comedy Warehouse in Detroit on February 11, 12 and 13.

To hear more from Henton, you can watch the video above.