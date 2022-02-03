Here are some movies to watch as the weather keeps you inside

With weather conditions being bitterly cold and snowy, it’s a great time to relax and see a movie. Movie Reviewer Greg Russell joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about a new movie, and some classics to watch this week.

“Moonfall”, starring Halle Berry, is set to release tomorrow. Greg said the movie follows a group of astronauts racing to stop the moon from hitting earth, as it was somehow thrown off its regular axis. Greg said while he didn’t get to see it himself, the movie should be a fun adventure.

We talk a lot about comfort food when it’s cold out, so let’s talk about comfort movies. Greg introduced us to some of his favorite classics to watch while cooped up inside.

Groundhog Day

Waiting for Guffman

The Social Network

Sideways

If you just want an auditory experience, Greg’s newest project “Legacy Podcast” talks about several long running family businesses in Detroit. He said he is teaming up with Hitsville next and the Motown Museum to bring these family stories to podcast platforms.

To see a clip from “Moonfall”, and the full interview, watch the video above.