Scholarship program helps shine a light on Black History Makers of Today

Dozens of Michigan high school seniors are being recognized for their ability to uplift their peers and their community through academic achievements and positive behavior.

A total of 25 students are being recognized across the state, with $1,000 scholarships being awarded to each student.

The awards are part of the Black History Makers of Today scholarship program, through which McDonald’s is shining a light on the exceptional students.

Three local students who have been chosen as scholarship recipients are:

Taylor Sullivan, a senior at Denby High School in Detroit, who lifts up her peers by being a leader on the basketball court.

Nyla Hood, who attends Ypsilanti Community High School. She said academics and learning are important to help her gains skills to prepare for the future.

Willie Armstrong, a senior at Annapolis High School in Dearborn Heights, makes a difference in the community by participating in various clubs and activities, such as student council. He said receiving this scholarship makes him feel supported by his community and recognized for his accomplishments.

