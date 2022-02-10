Could you guess these Olympic style icons?

The Olympics are well underway, but how did some Olympians strike gold outside of the games?

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan challenged “Live In The D” co-hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare on how well they know these former Olympians. Using Jon’s hints, can you name these gold medal style icons?

For the first Olympian, Jon takes us to the 1970′s. Thinking about iconic hairstyles like the afro, or Farah’s feathers. This Olympian “wedged” herself into this list by causing an elaborate hairstyle commotion in 1976.

Our second Olympian, takes the form of a Hollywood blonde bombshell. When not swimming in the Olympic games he was a movie star in the 1930′s, who played the characters “Flash Gordon” and “Tarzan the Fearless”.

The third Olympian is also from the 1970′s, and Jon emphasized men’s grooming. While also being a swimmer in the Olympics and rumored to play Tarzan, this Olympian adorned an iconic mustache.

The fourth Olympian combined gold with glam. Female athletes typically wore no-nonsense apparel until this woman brought glam to track and field. Tati guessed this one right away, do you know who she is?

Speaking of Glamor, it doesn’t get more glamorous than royalty. Our Final Olympian is a swimmer that became a princess, and competed in the games in 2000. She met her husband Prince Albert at a swimming meet that same year.

To see how many Olympians you guessed correctly, watch the video above.