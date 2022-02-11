Get a sneak peek at this Detroit Super Bowl ad

Alongside the game and the halftime show, Super Bowl commercials complete the trifecta of entertainment. We got an early look at one local ad airing during the Big Game that incorporates another trifecta of Detroit sports legends.

The Sam Bernstein Law Firm enlisted former Detroit Lion Barry Sanders, former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty, and former Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson to appear in their Super Bowl ad alongside attorney Mark Bernstein. Barry, Darren, and Mark joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about their advertisement.

Mark said the ad was meant to celebrate Detroit sports legends who have put roots down in this community. He said it was a huge honor to be able to work alongside these legends.

Barry said being a part of the commercial was fun, and knowing what the Bernstein family has done for the community was a real treat.

Darren shared the sentiment that the Bernsteins are a staple in the community. He said they all feel connected to the community, and Mark made it all come together with his great team.

The firm is doing a contest related to the ad campaign. Mark said they want folks to take a picture when they see the ad and post it on social media with the hashtag #CallSamSB56. He said participants will have a chance to win an autographed Barry Sanders football, and Darren McCarty puck.

To see the sneak peak of the ad, watch the video above.