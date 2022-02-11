Romance and mystery make it easy to snuggle up and watch a movie this Valentine’s Day weekend

Valentine’s Day weekend is a great time to pop some popcorn, cuddle up with your favorite person and watch a movie. Luckily, there are three new movies hitting screens that are great for doing just that! For this week’s Reel Talk, movie reviewer Greg Russell spoke to Jason Carr about “Marry Me”, “Death on the Nile”, and “Tall Girl 2″.

First up was “Marry Me”, starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and singer Maluma. The movie is about a pop superstar who plans to marry her fellow superstar fiancé in front of a sold-out show. But, after learning about her fiancé's indiscretions, she marries a stranger she sees in the crowd. The unlikely duo then spins into a whirlwind romance, but is it real? Greg said “Marry Me” is a nice popcorn movie that is just right for Valentine’s Day. He gave it three-and-a -half reels out of five.

Next, “Death on the Nile”, starring an all-star case including Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot and more. Based on the classic Agatha Christie story, the movie follows a detective on vacation, but quickly gets back to work as he tries to figure out a murder aboard a river boat cruise ship. Greg said he spoke to fellow reviewers after watching the movie, and none of them guessed correctly as to who had done the crime. He gave it four-and-a-half reels out of five.

“Tall Girl”, starring Ava Michelle and Steve Zahn, continues to share the ups and downs of Jody, a teenaged girl who was an outcast because of her extreme height, but is now a popular girl. However, with her newfound popularity, a rift between her old friends is created. Greg said he spoke to a friend whose daughter loved the movie, so it gets a “teen girl” four out of five reels.

Watch the video above to see where you can watch these movies.