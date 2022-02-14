This is what people are buzzing about this Valentine’s Day

Bouquets of flowers, candy hearts and fancy dinners is how many people celebrate Valentine’s Day, but not everyone has the same traditions. How do you celebrate your sweetheart?

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan and Mary Liz Curtin, owner of Leon & Lulu in Clawson, appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about Valentine’s Day and what it means to them. Jon and Mary Liz talked about how Valentine’s Day can go beyond just a holiday for couples. Mary Liz said Valentine’s Day is for everyone. She said it’s a wonderful time to give something to a friend or co-worker. Mary Liz also brought up not forgetting your mother when it comes to Valentine’s Day. Jon said it’s a great day let someone know they are loved or cared about, including someone who might be lonely. Jon also shared that his parents were married for almost 73 years.

“Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr brought up the debate about candy hearts and if they get a thumbs up or thumbs down. Jon said he can “take a pass” and that candy hearts make better jewelry than an appetizer. Meanwhile, Mary Liz likes the sweet treats.

You can watch the video above to hear more of their conversation about Valentine’s Day.