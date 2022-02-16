5 things to consider when choosing an orthodontist

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A beautiful smile can light up a room, but some people might be reluctant to smile if they’re insecure about their teeth.

Orthodontists offer all kinds of new techniques to straighten teeth, and finding the best one for you goes beyond the latest methods.

Owner of The Big Smile Orthodontics, Dr. Nicole Jane, joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to discuss how to go about choosing the best care for your smile.

There are many different things to consider, including:

Experience and quality of care. Consistency in seeing the same doctor on each visit. Convenience and customer service. Flexible financing. Efficient appointments.

Overall, Jane said you want to feel comfortable when you go in. It is important to feel like you belong, and like you are part of the office family.

She said her office uses SureSmile, which customizes everything to the individual -- from braces to aligners. She said the process uses cone beam scans to see what type of wires, aligners and other instruments to use.

The Big Smile office is not just for kids and teens -- Jane said more than 35% of her office’s patients are adults, many of whom use Invisalign.

