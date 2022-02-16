A Detroit beauty brand celebrates its 10th birthday

A woman from Detroit has achieved enormous success as a result of her refusal to accept the standard of beauty she was always given. Despite being rejected by on Shark Tank, Melissa Butler launched her beauty brand, The Lip Bar, ten years ago. Butler’s products are now available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers.

The Lip Bar’s (TLB) creative marketing director, Rosco Spears, spoke with Live In The D host Tati Amare about the company’s tenth anniversary celebration.

“What makes TLB so different is that we are our customers,” Spears says. “We always believe that we want to spend more time living as opposed to being in the mirror doing our makeup.”

Spears says the brand started ten years ago by launching 12 lipsticks, but now they have everything you need to care for your face including tinted moisturizer, concealer, powder, blush, eyebrow pencils, mascara, and more. She says they make easy-to-use products that will give you maximum impact with minimum effort.

At The Lip Bar, Spears says they have a shade system that they work off of with six complexions ranging from ivory to ebony. She says when you go into the store or on the website, you will be able to find your shade and, from there, it recommends everything for you.

Spears says since they launched Bawse Lady lipstick in 2015 and it has been the number one seller, adding that Michelle Obama is a fan. She says it works on every single skin complexion, so they figured they would have Bawse Lady “homegirls” come to the party. Now they have a Bawse liner and gloss.

During the interview, Spears did a demonstration of the difference a liner and a lipstick can make, using their number one seller, Bawse Lady lipstick, and their new Straight Bawse lip liner, which is a part of the Bawse Bundle that launched yesterday.

Every celebration needs a party, and on February 20th, at its flagship store in Parker’s Alley, The Lip Bar will have food, drinks, and music to celebrate its anniversary.

Watch the video above for the full interview.