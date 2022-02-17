How these exceptional student leaders are being recognized as Black History Makers of Today

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Michigan high school seniors are being recognized for their ability to uplift their peers and their community through academic achievements and positive behavior.

Twenty-five students from across the state are being awarded $1,000 scholarships as part of the Black History Makers of Today Scholarship program, through which McDonald’s is highlighting exceptional student leaders.

Three of the students who were chosen as scholarship recipients joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to talk about what the recognition means to them.

Jan’yah Roper, a senior at Bellville High School, said this recognition gives her the opportunity to find her own path into becoming something great, and to help people she finds along the way.

Sarafina Chea, who attends Washtenaw International High School, said she wanted to be a person who Black individuals and Black young people can look up to.

Saniya Weems, a senior at Oak Park High School, said she expresses leadership by staying true to herself. She said the scholarship will allow her to excel in her college pursuit.

