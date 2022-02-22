It’s World Spay Day! Here’s why the procedure is so important for your pet’s wellbeing

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One mission Michigan Humane has is finding homeless pets loving homes. It’s worth noting, however, that one of the reasons there are so many homeless animals is because many pets haven’t been spayed or neutered.

Tuesday, as we recognize World Spay Day, Michigan Humane’s Anna Chrisman joined “Live in the D” host Tati Amare to discuss why it’s important to have your pets spayed or neutered, and how it can improve their wellbeing.

When talking about the importance of having your pet spayed or neutered, Chrisman said it helps prevent unwanted litters of dogs and cats. It not only affects the pet and household, but also Michigan Humane, as they try to care for newborns and attempt to find homes for them.

Spaying or neutering pets also helps prevent certain cancers and infections, in both males and females.

Chrisman brought with her an adorable pet that needs a forever home: Jet, a 3-year-old domestic short-hair cat that enjoys cuddles and attention. He’s good with families with kids of any age, and although he likes to play and snuggle, he likes his space, too. He doesn’t have a history of being around dogs, but Michigan Humane will offer some helpful tips for a smooth introduction.

If you are interested in adopting the Pet of the Week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover all standard adoption fees.