Two great reasons for a staycation this week

We all know Tati Amare is all about getting a good deal and right now you can get great deals at restaurants and hotels. It’s a winning combination for a fun staycation in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week and Ann Arbor Area Hotel Week are taking place simultaneously from February 20 to February 25.

Michael Weber, owner of Weber’s Boutique Hotel in Ann Arbor, and Ji Hye Kim, award-winning chef and owner of Miss Kim Restaurant in Ann Arbor, joined Tati Amare on Live in the D to discuss the events.

Chef Kim says that Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is an annual celebration of Ann Arbor’s culinary scene, showcasing the top chefs and restaurants in the city. She says they have a variety of services available, including lunch and dinner, chef and bartender demonstrations, family meals to go, and more.

According to the chef, Miss Kim restaurant is heavily influenced by her Korean ancestors, and the fresh ingredients sold at the Ann Arbor farmer’s market nearby.

Many people may benefit from a staycation right now, and Weber says that Ann Arbor Area Hotel Week is giving great deals on hotels.

Weber says Weber’s Boutique Hotel is an Ann Arbor family-owned business founded by his grandparents. He says it has been renovated and now features an indoor pool, hot tubs, sauna, restaurant, and weekend cabana bar with live music.

To learn more about other events happening in Ann Arbor visit allaboutannarbor.com.