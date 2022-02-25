It’s maple syrup season! Here’s where you can celebrate

You can consider this as a sure sign that spring is almost here -- it’s maple syrup season! That means it’s the time of year where people tap maple trees so the sap can flow and then be cooked down into maple syrup.

One local spot where you can experience maple syrup firsthand is at Maybury Farm in Northville. The farm offers tours where you can take a wagon ride, walk into the woods, see where trees have been tapped, learn about maple syrup and even get a sample. Maple syrup tours will be held at Maybury Farm on weekends in March.

Maybury Farm also has a general store that sells fresh maple syrup and other unique gifts. Watch the video above to hear more about how you can celebrate maple syrup season.