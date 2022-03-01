Chef rolls out Afro-Caribbean twist on paczki

March 1st marks Fat Tuesday! For many, that means Paczki Day, or a day to fill up on the jelly or cream filled pastries. However, there’s a spot in Detroit that’s serving up a twist on the tradition. Yum Village Marketplace and Pantry is offering Afro-Caribbean inspired paczki flavors.

Godwin Ihentuge, the founder and chef at Yum Village, appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about his restaurant’s unique paczki flavors. Godwin said one flavor being featured at Yum Village is Kuli-Kuli, which is based off a West African peanut dish. Other specialty flavors include hibiscus cream, sweet cream, plantain cream, sweet potato cream and more.

Paczki are available at Yum Village on a first-come, first-serve basis on Fat Tuesday. Godwin said they will also be continuing to make paczki this week. Yum Village is located at 6500 Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Watch the video above to hear more about the restaurant.