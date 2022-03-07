Real life love in fairytale setting

They married and lived happily ever after! When you’re seeking love, it’s a fairytale dream, and for one woman, that fairytale is coming true, but there’s a dash of reality drama thrown into the mix. ‘The Courtship’ premiered on Local 4 last night.

Nicole Remy, the lady looking for love on the ‘The Courtship’, joined Live in the D host Tami Amare to talk about the new dating show.

Remy said that she was initially skeptical and out of her comfort zone. She claimed she doesn’t usually date at a castle while dressed up, and the encounter seemed fantastic, like something out of a Jane Austen fantasy novel. She explained that it allowed her to be a part of a romantic story.

The woman looking for loves tells herself that she may be in a regency age right now, but she is still a modern girl to keep grounded in this other world. She explained that making those decisions for herself and staying true to herself throughout the process, as well as incorporating pieces of her day-to-day modern girl life into the space, helped her focus on the connections she was building. She goes on to say that if genuine connections are created, they should last the test of time.

Remy had to send someone home last night after making the first decision. She claimed it was difficult knowing she was responsible for these men’s journeys, knowing they had given up everything, including their careers, families, and places of comfort, to travel to the UK in the hopes of finding love. She said that it is emotional for her to consider that she may be making a decision she would not have made if she were dating in the present day. However, she said that the most important thing was that she kept true to herself, listened to her heart, and made judgments based on her intuition to the best of her ability.

This season, according to Remy, there will be love, romance, conflict, and laughter. She claims the performance has it all, including a link between traditional courting shows and the current craze for the Regency era.

