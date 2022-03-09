Spice up your morning cup of coffee

Something home grown in Detroit is ready to spice up your morning coffee routine with the flavors from the country where coffee originated. It is called Faust Haus.

Derek Thomas, owner of Faust Haus Roasting Co., joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to talk about why their brew is uniquely different.

Faust Haus Roasting Co., according to Thomas, is a coffee roasting company, a history lesson, and a relief generator. He said what distinguishes their products is that they manufacture authentic spiced Ethiopian Yirgacheffe coffees. He said that his brews are inspired by Ethiopia, the home of coffee. Their coffee revolve around his family and friends, as well as how their mom prepares their coffee. He said that everyone’s mother or aunt brews their coffee differently, and that this is what their company does.

Jebena, Kayeni, and Mek’ele are among the mixes available from the coffee firm. The Jebena mix is the company’s most conventional or classic coffee blend. It has a subtle flavor with the presence of cardamom, cinnamon, turmeric, and ginger in the roast. Cayenne pepper, cinnamon, and chocolate flavor is included in the Kayeni, giving it a sweet hot mood. The Mek’ele (named after a family friend from the Tigray city of Mek’ele) combines wheat, clove, and cinnamon to create a delicate light coffee that is almost tea-like in character.

Ad

According to Thomas, their coffees are designed to be brewed in a conventional drip machine, but they may also be brewed in a pour over or a French press. He said when you order, you may choose between fine, medium, and coarse grind.

Thomas said that his daughters are also co-owners of the company. He believes that it is critical that children learn about entrepreneurship and understand what it takes to run a firm. He desired not just an education for his children, but also a certain amount of legacy. He wishes to construct something for the future and his offspring.

The company was founded during the pandemic and has been in business for a year. He described it as a one-of-a-kind experience, and once you taste the coffee, you know it’s Faust Haus. He explained it as an experience that transports you to another place and time.

“It’s something unique. It’s something Detroit and something Ethiopian,” Thomas said. He went on to say that as they expand, they would be bringing coffee from all around the continent.

Ad

You may order coffee from their website and have it delivered to your door.

Watch the video above to see the full interview and to see Thomas demonstrate a French press of the Kayeni mix.