This home upgrade just might lower your energy bill

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you are looking for ways to help manage your energy costs, you might want to look around your home. Insulation can be key to maintaining the temperature inside your home.

Clif Wright, an insulation sales manager with USA Insulation, said insulating the walls, attic and rim joists of your home could help your heating and cooling equipment to run less.

In the summertime, properly insulating your home can help prevent heat from radiating into your home.

During the winter months, insulation can keep the heat from escaping your home.

Watch the video above to hear more about the benefits of home insulation.