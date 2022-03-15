Wrestling with life in “Young Rock”

He is one of the biggest celebrities in the world, both literally and figuratively. His generosity and kindness made him a fan favorite. Now, in the series “Young Rock,” we’re learning much more about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The stars of the show, Uli Latukefu, Bradley Constant, and Adrian Groulx, joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about the story of The Rock.

Adrian said in the second season, we see “Young Dewey” transforming into the man he always wanted to be. He said he is developing the mentality and strength to stand up for himself and keep his ground.

Bradley plays teenage Dwayne and said he is always surprised when he reads his scripts. He said Dwayne lands in Nashville in this era and he thinks he is a cowboy. He said the show is filled with funny moments and his fashion style is very questionable.

Uli plays Dwayne in his college-era and early career. He said it was pressure to play this role, but not from Dwayne. He said he is a great leader and accommodating, and he allows them to do what they feel they can bring to the roles. He also said Dwayne sent him a voice message at the end of season one saying if they go for season two, be prepared to work. That stuck with him, and he was up for the challenge.

The second season of “Young Rock” premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Watch the video above to see the full interview.