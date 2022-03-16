Go on a leprechaun hunt in Metro Detroit

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day for St. Patrick’s Day with great warm weather. How about going outside and looking for a pot of gold? Berkley is one place where you may do so, since the city will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all weekend.

Mike McGuiness, executive director of the Berkley Downtown Development Authority, and Jim Monahan, owner of the Twisted Shamrock, joined “Live in the D” co-host Tati Amare to discuss Leprechaun’s Day Out.

According to McGuiness, Downtown Berkley enjoys having fun and bringing people together and the luck of the Irish will be with you all weekend. He says that Downtown Berkley has a smartphone-based leprechaun scavenger hunt, a leprechaun story stroll, and that downtown merchants and dining establishments provide signature drinks, meal specials, deals, and merch.

March is also National Reading Month, and McGuiness said the Leprechaun Story Stroll will allow children and families to walk from store to store while reading a family-friendly leprechaun story. The stroll can begin on Coolidge Street at Berkley Public Library or on 12 Mile Street at Twisted Shamrock. This event will run till the end of March.

According to McGuiness, there will be fairy doors in downtown Berkley that have been greened up to become leprechaun doors, with leprechauns living inside. You can find pots of gold loaded with jewels, and a chance to win $100 gift packages from Zalman’s Treasures jewelry store, and other rewards if you use the scavenger hunt app.

According to Monahan, the Twisted Shamrock sells “everything Irish,” including jewelry, apparel, cuisine, stained glass, and more. He says that Belleek Parian China is also available and it’s imported directly from Ireland.

Visit the Downtown Berkley website for additional information on Leprechaun’s Day Out.