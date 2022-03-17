March the harbinger of doom out of town this weekend

It really feels like spring has sprung, and there is a little something for everyone this weekend. Tati Amare and Jason Carr talked about what’s happening around the D, and began with an old tradition coming back after nearly two years.

The Marche Du Nain Rouge is back, and you can help push Detroit’s legendary harbinger of doom out of town this Sunday. The event will begin at 1:30 PM at Canfield and Second, and you can march down to the Masonic Temple with the colorful and diverse crowd.

Also happening this weekend, Emagine Entertainment is hosting a sensory friendly screening of the movie “Minions” this Saturday. The theater will have the lights up and the sound turned down during the showing to allow kids to walk around and be comfortable.

Another family event happening in Detroit on Sunday is “free day” at the Michigan Science Center. The community free day is called “Discover Magic” and will feature live demonstrations like water disappearing and explosions, done by science professionals. It will take place this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Finally, you can catch spring fever at the Home and Garden show at Huntington Place, where you can get ideas to renovate your home. From outdoor landscaping to interior decorating you will find everything you need to start that spring project. The show will take place both Saturday and Sunday. Also at Huntington Place this weekend, the Michigan Sneaker Exchange. The exchange will allow you to buy, sell, and trade more than 10,000 sneaker and street wear pieces. The Sneaker Exchange will take place this Saturday from 12 to 6.