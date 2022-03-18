Academy Award-winners and nominees hit screens this weekend

For this week’s Reel Talk, movie reviewer Greg Russel joined Jason Carr to talk about “WeCrashed” and “Windfall”.

Greg said the new series on Apple TV+, “WeCrashed”, follows the foundation of the successful business WeWork, where you can rent office spaces. Jared Leto plays the founder of this $47 billion business, and Anne Hathaway plays his wife. Greg said while the business continued to thrive, this movie shares the eventual downfall of its founder.

The new movie out on Netflix is called “Windfall” and stars Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons. Greg said the movie follows a home burglar who is caught in the act by the homeowners, and it is impossible to predict what happens next. Greg gave this movie 4 reels, and said this movie will pull you in and surprise you.

