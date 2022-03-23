Ready for Disney Princesses to be “part of your world”?

“Disney Princess - The Concert” will be at the Fox Theater tonight, giving you the opportunity to hear some of the most iconic songs from the movies. Two performers, or princesses, from the show, Syndee Winters and Susan Egan, joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to talk about the show.

Susan, who was Broadway’s original “Belle” in “Beauty and the Beast” and voiced “Meg” from the animated feature “Hercules”, said the show spans over many generations of Disney fans. She said it has evolved into an anthem for young women to be strong and define their own destiny.

Having been in Broadway’s “The Lion King” and “Hamilton”, Syndee said the show exists as a spectacular celebration of the twelve princesses, and the two Queens from frozen. She said the 40 foot screen in the back of the stage will display popular clips from the films while the biggest voices off Broadway perform live!

To hear Syndee and Susan’s favorite Disney songs, and the full interview, watch the video above.