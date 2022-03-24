What pairs perfectly with reading? Detroit-style pizza! Win a party for your classroom.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s no better time to encourage a love for reading than during March -- National Reading Month. One way to do so is with delicious pizza.

We all know and love the Detroit-style pizza we can get at Buddy’s, so Local 4 has teamed up with the restaurant to give away pizza parties to four local classrooms.

You’re probably wondering what the secret to Buddy’s pizza is.

Wesley Pikula, Buddy’s chief brand officer, said it all started at the original Buddy’s Pizzeria on Six Mile and Conant Street, where they used pans from an industrial area down the street to bake the pies. They have since upgraded the pans, but they keep them around for a while to keep that seasoned flavor.

Pikula said Buddy’s has been supporting national reading months for 20 years, and the restaurant has a bookmark program alongside its collaboration with Local 4. He said reading changes the kids lives, and with so many kids who go to the restaurants, it seemed right to get involved.

All month, Local 4 is highlighting local students, teachers and schools. If you are a WDIV Insider, you can submit a photo for consideration by clicking or tapping here. Four winners will be chosen to receive a Buddy’s pizza party, $200 for classroom books, and talent from the Local 4 News team will read to the students in person.

To find the Buddy’s location nearest to you, click or tap here.