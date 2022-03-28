How to find some deals on family meals and crafty cocktails this week

The City of Clawson is hosting their first annual restaurant week, and there are many restaurants taking part in the festivities. One of these restaurants is Pumachug, and owner Tyler Williams joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about what they offer, and this special week.

Clawson’s restaurant week is taking place from March 28 to April 2, and various restaurants downtown will be offering food specials, to-go cocktail specials, and family meal deals.

Williams said the restaurant scene in Clawson is booming, and was in a transitional period before the pandemic. Over the past two years, many vacancies in the city have been filled by shops and restaurants. Williams said this resurgence played a large part in launching their first-ever restaurant week.

Pumachug is one of the many restaurants participating, and Williams said the name originated from the sound of a saw mill that once existed where the restaurant is. Featuring popular food like burgers, sandwiches, and wings, Pumachug also has vegan-friendly versions. Williams said they are known for their up-scale bar food, in a casual setting.

Williams also mentioned two food stops in Clawson, Mojave Cantina and Zeoli’s, which both offer specials during the week.

To see the full interview, watch the video above.