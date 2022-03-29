These tips will make walking your pet safe and enjoyable

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With the warmer weather right around the corner, taking your pet outside for some exercise is essential.

There are some steps you can take beyond the walk itself to ensure it’s as safe and enjoyable as possible.

Anna Chrisman, with Michigan Humane, said it’s important to check the condition and fit of your pet’s leash or harness to be sure they are comfortable yet unable to slip out.

This also applies to their collar. You can make sure it fits correctly by putting two fingers comfortably between them and their collar. Finally, you want to make sure to always stay up to date with your pet’s ID tags or microchips.

Chrisman also introduced us to Snow Drop, an 8-week-old chihuahua mix that is “the cutest thing on the planet.” She would thrive best in a home with people who are cognizant of her size and can provide support in her early stages of development.

If you are interested in adopting the pet of the week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay all your standard adoption fees.

