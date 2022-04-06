Celebrate National All Things Detroit Day

Are you ready to celebrate your city? This Sunday is “National All Things Detroit Day” where you can shop local to support Detroit businesses and buy items to show off your Detroit pride.

Jennyfer Crawford, founder of All Things Detroit, joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about the event happening at the Eastern Market.

We’ve talked about All Things Detroit on Live In The D before, but according to Jennyfer, National All Things Detroit Day is a day to celebrate small businesses in Detroit. She says she created this national day to encourage people to get out, shop, and support. She says that by supporting this event and this day, you will be helping those who are passionate about doing what they love and making a living from it.

The original Tiger Stadium badge, Mended Heart t-shirts, Jetta’s Gourmet Popcorn Eastside & Westside Mix, Rove Soapsheets, a National All Things Detroit Day drink, and more will be for sale at the event.

Ad

There is a $5 public admission charge to attend the event. But, Jennyfer says that they provide a “beat the crowd” package that includes a free tote bag, discounts from some of the area’s sponsors, and entry to shop one hour before the general public. There would also be a “pitch booth” where small business owners and people who have small businesses could meet with the producers of the popular show “StartUp” and possibly be on national television.

Jennyfer said guests can also bring a pet family member this weekend. She says that Detroit Dog Rescue will have an on-the-spot puppy adoption.

To learn more information about the event please visit the All Things Detroit website. Watch the video above to see some of the goods that will be available, as well as the entire interview.