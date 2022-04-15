Here are some new movies and shows to watch this weekend

The wizards of the Harry Potter world return to the big screen this weekend, and Movie Reviewer Greg Russell joined Live in the D to talk about that and more in “Reel Talk.”

Greg started with the new movie that is going to have all the Harry Potter fans running to the theatres. It is “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”. This is the third movie in the Fantastic Beats Saga, and Greg said it is a fun movie to watch and gives this movie four reels out of five.

Next up, a new movie on Netflix, “Metal Lords,” is all about three teenagers in high school who love metal music and decided to put together their own heavy metal band. It starts out with one guy on lead, another guy on drums, and a girl who plays the cello, and the next thing you know, they begin to sizzle.

Greg had a sizzling conversation with the cast members, and Isis Hainsworth, who plays Emily in the movie, said she was not into metal music before this role and that it was completely new for her. She added that it was incredibly special to be introduced to metal music in this way with incredible people. Greg gives this movie four reels because it is an interesting story and shows determination.

Finally, a new limited series on Apple TV+ with some big names is “Roar,” and this is different because each episode is its own story focusing on a different woman. Greg said this series is female-driven and female-based and deals with life, love, the world around you, and any type of situation you can imagine. The best part is, even for guys, you can watch this and say, “I’ve been through that too, to a certain extent,” according to Greg. Some of the cast members include Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, and more.

