This Detroit native is mixing up many different musical genres

For this week’s Music Monday, we are sharing the talents of a Detroit native who has worked with Kem and The Temptations, and even earned a Detroit Music Award. Penny Wells joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to give us a taste of her musical style.

Penny said her music was bred in many different genres including rock and roll, jazz, and gospel. Using a combination of many different type of music, Penny said she sings whatever her heart desires.

While she does not have a favorite genre of music, Penny said she is known as an R&B and jazz singer. She is planning to sing at more festivals this Summer, but will still host private events.

To see the full interview, and hear Penny perform, watch the video above.