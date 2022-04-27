Get lost on a treasure hunt at this Downriver shop

A large warehouse on Telegraph Road has caught the eye of many curious drivers. While it may resemble a museum, it’s actually a large antique shop that could have you browsing for hours.

For many years, Motor City Antiques and Salvage in Flat Rock has been a haven for antique lovers. Owner Stacy Latimer-Gorny and Manager Julie Savitskie joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about their collection.

The family-run business grew out of a hobby of antiquing, flea marketing, and collecting. The nearly 20,000 square foot warehouse was originally a boat dealership, but Stacy’s parents bought it in the mid-90s to sell antiques and keep a collection of show cars.

While you might not be able to see many show cars inside the shop now, the interior is littered with thousands of historic items and trinkets. The booths inside the shop represent about 85 small businesses, and the dealers are constantly bringing in new items.

Julie said you could easily spend all day in the shop and not see everything. Outside the warehouse you can find things like old doors, old windows, shutters, and many other items for repurposing projects. Julie said they recently had a lady come to visit and was reunited with her childhood skateboard!

To see some of the antiques, and the full interview, watch the video above.