Check out these new movies and a new crime drama this weekend

Movie Reviewer Greg Russell talks about two new movies and a new crime drama. – It is time to draw the curtains and dim the lights because “Reel Talk” this week has a couple of new movies and a streaming series to let you know about.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to share more about it.

First up, a streaming movie starring Omar Epps called “The Devil You Know”. Greg said it is about this guy who has had a rough life. After he gets out of jail, he wants to take care of everything and make it good, but unfortunately his younger brother, who is an adult, gets into trouble and suddenly is like “what do I do?”

Greg chatted with Epps about the movie, and he said it is a beautiful piece about family, brotherhood, redemption, and morality. He envisions his character Marcus as a fractured human being. He said picture an old school polaroid picture that was ripped apart and you put tape on it, and that is what is in the picture frame. Marcus is a guy who just sobered up, got a new job, opened himself up to a new romance in his life, and overall is in a fragile place.

Omar said Charles Murray, who wrote and directed the film, threw a grenade on top of all of that and wanted to see how it all panned out. He also said it specifically told through the lens of the Black experience. Greg gave the movie three and a half reels.

Next up there is a movie with Helen Mirren called “The Duke.” Greg said he loves this movie. Jim Broadbent, who plays Kempton Bunton, is married to Helen Mirren character, Dorothy Bunton, who are both in their 60′s. During the year 1961, Kempton goes on a protest and steals the Duke of Wellington artwork at a museum to make a point of saying “you put more faith into this painting than you put in people.” Greg gave this movie a four in a half.

Finally, a new series out on Apple TV+ called “Shining Girls,” which is a thriller that stars Elisabeth Moss. Greg said it is about a lady who had been attacked when she was younger and the attack stayed with her throughout her entire life. Now that she is an adult, every day she wakes up it is always something different and new. Greg also mentioned that Jamie Bell is in the movie, and he normally plays the nice guy but plays a scary role in this series.

