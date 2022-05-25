Experience music, brunch & more in the summer streets

A celebration of the summer season will be taking over downtown Ann Arbor. Some of the streets will be closed off so you can eat, drink, stroll and socialize during A2 Summer Streets.

The sound of music will fill the streets on Thursday nights. Local musicians will be performing throughout the Main Street area from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays. People will be able to sip on craft beer and cocktails from local restaurants and then stroll around Ann Arbor’s designated Social District. The fun will flow into the weekend during free events on Friday and Saturday mornings. The events will be hosted by local businesses and organizations. Sunday mornings will be all about “brunch.” Many spots around Main Street will be serving brunch, including Avalon Café & Kitchen, Vinology, Cafe Zola, Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, TAQ and other restaurants. There will also be more live music on tap for Sundays.

A2 Summer Streets kicks off June 2nd and will run through August 25th. You can watch the video above to hear about some of the brunch options that will be served.