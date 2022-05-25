Speaking to The King of the musical, “The Million Dollar Quartet”

Their names are iconic - Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Each of these legendary singers and songwriters had individual careers that impacted the music industry in their own ways, but did you know for one night, they all gathered in the same place for a jam session unlike any other?

That’s the story behind the musical “The Million Dollar Quartet” which is at the Detroit Music Hall presented by Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

Jason Carr got the chance to speak to Jacob Barton, the actor who portrays Elvis in the musical.

Barton further explained the true story behind the musical. Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins were all in Memphis for a Christmas party being held at Sun Records. They decided to jam together and Sam Phillips recorded the whole thing.

At the time, Jerry Lee Lewis was new to the label and wasn’t a big star yet. The musical focuses on his story as he was trying to impress the other three legends with his talents.

Barton says the show has given him a new appreciation for Carl Perkins, who wrote a lot of the popular songs, and played a variety of instruments, but never quite got as famous as the rest.

The show is this Friday, May 27th, at 8 pm at the Detroit Music Hall.

Watch the video above for the full interview and information on where to buy tickets.