66º

LIVE

Live In The D

Speaking to The King of the musical, “The Million Dollar Quartet”

The musical is inspired by this surprising true story of when 4 music legends jammed together for one night only

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Musical, Million Dollar Quartet, Things to do, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Music, Lifestyle

Their names are iconic - Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Each of these legendary singers and songwriters had individual careers that impacted the music industry in their own ways, but did you know for one night, they all gathered in the same place for a jam session unlike any other?

That’s the story behind the musical “The Million Dollar Quartet” which is at the Detroit Music Hall presented by Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

Jason Carr got the chance to speak to Jacob Barton, the actor who portrays Elvis in the musical.

Barton further explained the true story behind the musical. Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins were all in Memphis for a Christmas party being held at Sun Records. They decided to jam together and Sam Phillips recorded the whole thing.

At the time, Jerry Lee Lewis was new to the label and wasn’t a big star yet. The musical focuses on his story as he was trying to impress the other three legends with his talents.

Barton says the show has given him a new appreciation for Carl Perkins, who wrote a lot of the popular songs, and played a variety of instruments, but never quite got as famous as the rest.

The show is this Friday, May 27th, at 8 pm at the Detroit Music Hall.

Watch the video above for the full interview and information on where to buy tickets.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram