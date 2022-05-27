New movies and series for the Memorial Day Weekend

What a weekend for entertainment from the theaters to streaming services. We are talking about big, highly anticipated movies and series.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined “Live In The D” host Jason Carr for the Reel Talk to discuss “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, “Stranger Things 4″, and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Greg started in the danger zone with “Top Gun: Maverick”. Tom Cruises character “Maverick” is back to the screen after a 36-year absence. He has returned to train a younger group because there is something on the other side of the earth that they need to destroy. Greg gave this movie four and a half reels out of five.

Next, Greg got into the big release on Netflix that people have been waiting years for, the first volume of “Stranger Things 4.” He says it is worth the wait because the kids are older with more intensity, the stories are darker, and a new monster is going to blow your socks off.

There is also a tremble in the force with “Obi-wan Kenobi” that is finally out today on Disney+. Greg says this takes place ten years after “Revenge of the Sith.” The movie is all about Obi-Wan trying to find Darth Vader to change him back, other journeys he must go through on various plants, and trying reconcile with himself for what happened with Anakin Skywalker.

Finally, Greg discussed a new movie with Anthony Hopkins called “Zero Contact.” He says the movie took place during the COVID-19 pandemic where everyone had to shoot their own scenes and be seen on Zoom. Hopkins’ character, Finley Hart, is a genius who has developed an invention that could end all types of wars. However, he dies and leaves all the information to his son, Sam Hart, and four other people. So, the five of them work together to stop the fighting.

Greg chatted with Chris Brochu, who plays Sam Hart, about how the movie was made. Brochu says between the movie and his teaching online he practically lives in Zoom squares. He says being an actor and not being around other people was fascinating in many ways because this film required every single actor to set up everything in the frame on their own. He also mentioned that his character Sam grew up wealthy financially, but bankrupt when it came to family situations and did not have a relationship with his father, Finley. He added to have somebody who ruined Sam’s life come back and ask so much of him, brings the question “Do I help the person who did nothing for me and why?” Greg gives this film three and a half reels out of five.

