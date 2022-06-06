Have you met our new MMJ April Morton?

We are pleased to have April Morton join our “Live In The D” crew!

April is a native of Detroit, a graduate of Southfield High School and Wayne State University.

“I am living my dream, I’ve always wanted to be a part of Live In The D,” April said.

She comes to us with over 10 years of broadcast experience both on camera, and behind the scenes for TV and radio. April actually got her start in the media right here at WDIV as an intern.

When she’s not working, April enjoys spending time with her family, husband Maurice and two kids Maurissa 12 and Joshua 11. The family loves traveling, watching movies and attending fun events throughout Metro Detroit. April is getting back to something she’s passionate about: Roller Skating! Whenever she can, she laces up and hits the rink, something she learned to do around age 3. Just as her mom did, April’s passing down the skating tradition to her little one’s, don’t be surprised if you see them this summer at the Monroe Street Midway in Downtown Detroit.

In the coming weeks April will be hitting the streets bringing us all the fun, exciting happenings in around the D, so stay tuned for some pretty awesome stories.