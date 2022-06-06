Latest home trends could help homeowners looking to sell

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

From rising rates to low inventory, selling and buying homes is more challenging than it has been in recent memory. However, there are ways to make your home stand out when it’s listed on the market.

While appearing on “Live In The D,” OpenDoor Senior General Manager Jim Lesinski shared some trends in home design and décor that could help people preparing to sell their homes.

Here are the trends he mentioned:

Homeowners prefer neutral-colored exteriors, especially grey.

Interior statement walls are here to stay.

Subway tile and shiplap are trending.

Eco-friendly landscaping is in high demand.

Lesinski suggests investing in your home for both the purpose of resale and for your own personal enjoyment. Watch the video above to learn more about selling a home in this challenging real estate market.