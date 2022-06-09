There is plenty to do this weekend in and around Detroit

Open your calendars and set a date because it’s time to see what’s happening around the D this weekend!

We’ll begin with Motor City Pride Detroit. It will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Hart Plaza, and both days will be free. Every year, thousands of people attend this event to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The celebration culminates on Sunday at noon with a pride parade featuring music, food, and drink vendors. This year’s festival only has one entrance, which is off Jefferson at the UAW Ford Building on the west side of Hart Plaza. It costs $5 per person, but children under the age of 12 get in for free.

The Summer Days Music Festival in Corktown begins tomorrow across four distinct venues. A $20 wristband will allow you to attend all of the performances on Friday and Saturday night. At PJ’s Lager House, Nancy Whiskey, the Gaelic League, and McShane’s, there will be more than 70 musical performers. You may buy wristbands online or at the door for the show, which benefits “4-paws 1-heart.”

More than 100 years after it was founded, Pewabic Pottery is hosting its 32nd House and Garden Show in Detroit. This event is free and accessible to the public on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The weekend biergarten will be open, and you may browse new and vintage designs as well as participate in art demonstrations. Pewabic’s legacy is also highlighted in a new exhibition. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

School is out for many kids this week, so why not have a party to celebrate? DeBuck’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, a family-friendly farm, will be open for business Friday and Saturday. There will be wagon rides, pedal cars, magic shows, bouncy balls, sand diggers, and a lot more. Debuck’s website is the only place to purchase tickets for this event. The cost per person is $12.95. Do you remember how it felt when school was over for the summer?

