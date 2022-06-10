Does ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ live up to the hype?

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is now in theaters, but the latest flick in the Jurassic Park franchise has been getting harsh reviews. One not so kind headline reads, “Dino-snore.”

One thing that was fun says movie reviewer Greg Russell, was an interview with the movie stars, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. During the interview Goldblum complimented Russell on all the cool memorabilia in his basement seen in the background of their Zoom conversation. He also discussed being a part of the Jurassic franchise since the beginning 30 years ago. The film even features appearances from others who were in the original Jurassic Park, Sam Neal and Dern.

Dern says, not only did she not think 30 years ago there would be another Jurassic now, but, she never would have believed her family would live with other castmates and their families for 5 months while shooting, due to a global pandemic.

Something else that’s unpredictable is how audiences will receive this movie. So far, the reviews have not been great, even Russell says it lacks that “oomph,” although he admits visually it was stunning. Russell says there’s a lot happening in the movie, but you’re waiting for that “moment,” that never happens.

Russell gives the “Jurassic World: Dominion” film 3 1/2 reels.