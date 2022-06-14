Want to get outdoors this summer? This program, scholarships can help teens do so

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This summer, Detroit area teens can experience outdoor adventures, explore scenic destinations, and learn valuable skills about leadership. YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit is making it possible with the Bold and Gold program.

Nat Ramos, Bold and Gold Program Director with YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, said backpacking trips are running this summer at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Hoosier National Forest and Isle Royal.

Program Coordinator Uriel Llanas-Vargas was a former participant who said he fell in love with the program that gave him access to the outdoors. Uriel said he had struggled to get outdoors and wants to provide access to other Detroit youth.

YMCA provides equipment for Bold and Gold backpacking trips, including a backpack, sleeping pad and sleeping bag, a tent, headlamp, stove, fuel and a pot, along with a water filter.

There are also scholarships available to help cover the expenses for the trips.

You can find additional information by watching the video above, or by clicking or tapping here to visit the YMCA’s website.