Enjoy a weekend filled with pirates and princesses

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s the stuff of fairytales: princesses, pirates and even a real castle!

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion, our sponsor, is bringing it all to life this weekend with their Michigan pirates and princess faire!

Keith Aldridge, the owner of Canterbury Village, and two characters the kids will love to meet, Princess Joslyn, aka Ashlyn Mason, and a pirate, aka Riley Anderson, appeared on “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to discuss what to expect at this event.

According to Aldridge, they are releasing their own princess named Princess Joslyn at Canterbury Village. There will be carriage rides, tea with the princess, a pirate ship, stage acts and family fun throughout the weekend.

The owner encourages everyone to dress up, especially since it’s Father’s Day on Sunday -- and dads can dress up as pirates!

Canterbury Castle, which Aldridge described as “over the top,” is a real castle in Canterbury Village. He mentioned that they have done some fun princess things in the past, but that they are now beginning to transform it into a princess castle.

When all the kids and families come to visit, Princess Joslyn says she is looking forward to meeting all the families and watching them enjoy the fun activities. Pirate Riley is looking forward to greeting visitors with an “Arrr” and donning her cool costume.

The Michigan Pirates and Princess Faire is this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. Visit to purchase tickets and plan your fairy tale weekend click here.

Canterbury Village is located at 2359 Joslyn CT in Orion Township, Michigan, near Great Lakes Crossing.

Watch the above video to see Princess Riley and the pirates, as well as the full interview.